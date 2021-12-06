SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,666,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $344,441,000 after purchasing an additional 619,187 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 19,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $144.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.25. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

