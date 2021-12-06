SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys 574 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after acquiring an additional 983,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $210,874,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,729,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 345,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after purchasing an additional 265,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $296.00 to $282.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.46, for a total value of $527,222.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,139.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,839 in the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VEEV stock opened at $249.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.74 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

