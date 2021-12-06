SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 84,500 Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 84,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in Rafael in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rafael by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rafael during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rafael by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Rafael by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,704,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Rafael alerts:

Rafael stock opened at $5.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.53. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $110.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.92.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative net margin of 618.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Rafael from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Rafael Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rafael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rafael and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.