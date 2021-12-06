Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 129,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLHG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skylight Health Group during the third quarter worth $120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLHG. Northland Securities began coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of Skylight Health Group stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Skylight Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

