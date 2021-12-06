Skycoin Price Down 17.1% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $145,340.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

