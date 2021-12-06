Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Lowered by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sirius XM by 58.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. 13.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.29.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

