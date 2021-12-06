Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Shares Up 7.4%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.57. 3,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 297,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 60.80 and a quick ratio of 60.80.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. 37.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

