SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,123,200 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the October 31st total of 944,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 702.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCBGF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SCBGF stock opened at $27.88 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.98. SIG Combibloc Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

