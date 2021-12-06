Short Interest in Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) Rises By 21.5%

Warrior Technologies Acquisition (NYSE:WARR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Omni Partners US LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 522,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Technologies Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,000.

Shares of WARR stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. Warrior Technologies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on environmental services sector with a focus on environmental, social, and governance practices.

