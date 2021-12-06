Short Interest in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expands By 19.3%

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 939,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 362,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MC opened at $61.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $77.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.59 and a 200 day moving average of $61.66.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.41. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

MC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

