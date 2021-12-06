Short Interest in Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Declines By 20.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LIXT opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87. Lixte Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIXT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lixte Biotechnology by 191.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company, that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

