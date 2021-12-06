Short Interest in Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Declines By 21.7%

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMTUY opened at $23.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $32.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Komatsu had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Komatsu will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Company Profile

Komatsu Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of construction and mining equipment, utility devices, forest and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Machinery and Vehicles, Retail Finance, Industrial Machinery, and Others. The Construction Machinery and Vehicle segment covers machineries for mining, loading, transportation, underground construction, and recycling.

