Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ IUS opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Get Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the third quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.