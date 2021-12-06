Short Interest in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Declines By 22.2%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
NASDAQ IUS opened at $38.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
