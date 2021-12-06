Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Grows By 21.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,300 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 278,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 275.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at $159,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.91. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

