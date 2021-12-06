Short Interest in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Drops By 21.5%

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 529,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 31st total of 674,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on CSL. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.71.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $234.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $243.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.51.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

