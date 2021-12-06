Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 2,146.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $136,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 7,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

