Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

A number of research firms have commented on SAWLF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$8.75 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $3.79 on Monday. Shawcor has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

