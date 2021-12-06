Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.58

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$37.58 and last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 127270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.46.

SJR.B has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.83.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 61.08%.

About Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

