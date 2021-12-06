Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 4.7% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after purchasing an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 369,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.62 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

