Senior (LON:SNR) Hits New 1-Year High at $136.80

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136.80 ($1.79) and last traded at GBX 131.20 ($1.71), with a volume of 34693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.60 ($1.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Senior to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Senior currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 125.95 ($1.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £546.50 million and a P/E ratio of -18.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 85.66.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

