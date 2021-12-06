Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.71.

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $123.75 on Monday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

