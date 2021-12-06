Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report sales of $865.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $865.49 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $91.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

