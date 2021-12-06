Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $865.40 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will report sales of $865.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $865.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $865.49 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $778.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

In related news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $625,330.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after buying an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $76.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.28. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $91.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.