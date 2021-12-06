Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) PT Lowered to €73.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scout24 (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($90.91) to €73.00 ($82.95) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $72.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. Scout24 has a one year low of $66.29 and a one year high of $72.90.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

