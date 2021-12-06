Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.40.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI opened at $128.03 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average is $115.63. The company has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.4977 per share. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $916,455,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,241,343,000 after buying an additional 3,803,874 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $342,167,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.