Scotiabank Lowers NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target to C$31.00

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NFYEF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Sunday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities began coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFYEF traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $15.80. 3,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.12.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.