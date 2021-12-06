Scotiabank Increases Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a C$121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut Canadian National Railway to a hold rating and set a C$157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$148.11.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$164.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$156.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.79.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.48 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 6.8400005 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.51%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149. Also, insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,846,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,082,809,832.37. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,418,434 shares of company stock worth $863,495,252.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

