SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Down 20.2% in November

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 31st total of 801,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SCPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SciPlay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $14.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.03. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SciPlay will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in SciPlay by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

