Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.20.
SAIC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.
Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.