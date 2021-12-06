Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.750-$6.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Science Applications International also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair downgraded shares of Science Applications International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.20.

SAIC traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.07. The company had a trading volume of 10,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.86. Science Applications International has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Science Applications International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,475 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.44% of Science Applications International worth $73,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

