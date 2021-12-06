Sciencast Management LP Takes $1.03 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 53,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nielsen by 20.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NLSN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $19.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Nielsen’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.