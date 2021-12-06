Sciencast Management LP Invests $1.41 Million in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,457,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 66,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 83,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.01 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -81.67%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,553,545 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

