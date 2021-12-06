Sciencast Management LP Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 87.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $5,103,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,884,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,345 shares of company stock worth $11,236,989. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.20.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $83.77 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

