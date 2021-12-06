Sciencast Management LP Cuts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 52,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Copart by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Copart by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Copart by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Copart by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $145.62 on Monday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

