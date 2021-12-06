Sciencast Management LP Buys Shares of 21,672 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,986,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after buying an additional 205,586 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

BRO opened at $65.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $67.24.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $770.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

