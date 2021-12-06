Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SBGSY opened at $36.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $37.23.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

