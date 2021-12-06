Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

SMSEY stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. Samsonite International has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

