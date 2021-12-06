salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $360.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KGI Securities upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.23.

CRM stock opened at $258.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock worth $177,857,499. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,100,891,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,785,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

