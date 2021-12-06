SafeInsure (SINS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $453.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $238,694.16 and approximately $453.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeInsure has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00047835 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,872,277 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

