Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives $85.21 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.64 on Friday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $66.36 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.13. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of -0.31.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Safehold will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 914,627 shares of company stock valued at $68,912,577 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Safehold by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 35,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.