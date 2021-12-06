Safe Haven (SHA) Price Hits $0.0044 on Exchanges

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Safe Haven has a market cap of $13.16 million and $1.09 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.84 or 0.00913031 BTC.

About Safe Haven

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.