S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,585 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT opened at $144.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The company has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.69.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

