S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $55.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.38. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Raymond James cut U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.70.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

