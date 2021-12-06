S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,208 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,017,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,287,383,000 after buying an additional 300,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,328,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,478,147,000 after purchasing an additional 740,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $203.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.55 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

