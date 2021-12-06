S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,735,000 after buying an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,172,678,000 after buying an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,880,917,000 after buying an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,307,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,042,349,000 after buying an additional 463,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.92.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $173.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12-month low of $163.38 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

