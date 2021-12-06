S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,121,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,814,000 after purchasing an additional 95,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,002,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.30. The company has a market cap of $96.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.31 and a 52-week high of $241.18.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

