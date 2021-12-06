Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Sells $107,820.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RUSHA stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

RUSHA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,087,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,995,000 after acquiring an additional 139,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,975,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,228,000 after buying an additional 390,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 69.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,828,000 after buying an additional 805,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 46.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,673,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,348,000 after buying an additional 527,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

