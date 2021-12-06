RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Reaches $48,433.34 (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $126.83 million and $381,423.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $48,433.34 or 0.99979109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001501 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,619 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

