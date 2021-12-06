Royal Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after purchasing an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after purchasing an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $528.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $493.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.12.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.