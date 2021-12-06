Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 577 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $558.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $529.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.08. The stock has a market cap of $229.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $398.28 and a 12-month high of $577.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $566.64.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

