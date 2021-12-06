Royal Fund Management LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

CAG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.