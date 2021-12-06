Royal Fund Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Square by 308.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the second quarter valued at $34,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Square in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total value of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $181.31 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

